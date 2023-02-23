Braves Spring Training open thread, 2/23/2023

There are just two more sleeps until the Braves host the Red Sox to kick off their Grapefruit League schedule... unless you’re not planning to sleep for one or both of those nights, in which case, you do you.

This year, I’m loving the random Spring Training content from all corners. I saw this today.

"Probably the best fastball I've ever seen in person."

"It's a unicorn pitch."

On Spencer Strider's second act -- with his electric fastball, and his repertoire of ... teammate impressions?

From Braves spring training ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eBXtC12LvZ — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) February 23, 2023

If you’ve seen other great stuff (doesn’t even have to be Braves-specific), please share!

Random trivia: each franchise has a player that’s put on its uniform with a 50-homer season under his belt (not necessarily with that franchise), but one. Name that franchise. (It’s not the Braves, duh.)

Random memory: Austin Kearns. Guy had 5.0 fWAR in his rookie year in about 450 PAs, combined for just 3.2 fWAR the next three years, then ran a couple of 3+ seasons, and then completely fell apart before he hit 30, and was out of the majors by 33.