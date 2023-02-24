Braves News: Kolby Allard opens Grapefruit League, Kyle Wright to throw bullpen session, more

The offseason has come to a close and the Atlanta Braves are set to open the Grapefruit League against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard gets the nod for the weekend matchup.

Former #Braves prospect Kolby Allard, back for his second stint with Atlanta after trade from Rangers, will get the start in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener vs. Red Sox. Allard's expected to be at Triple A this season and provide starting depth for the MLB team. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 23, 2023

25-year-old Allard was drafted 14th overall by the Braves in 2015. He made his major league debut in the Braves’ threads in 2018 before being dealt to the Texas Rangers. He is now spending his second stint with the Braves after the Jake Odorizzi swap with the Rangers in 2022.

In his first season in the Majors, Allard posted a 12.38 ERA after tossing eight frames. After being sent to the Rangers, he was able to pick up more innings, but still put together an underwhelming career ERA of 6.07.

Allard is battling for an Opening Day roster spot, although there appears to be a slim chance that he makes the cut.

More Braves News:

After receiving a cortisone shot in the shoulder, Kyle Wright is scheduled to throw a bullpen session today.

Outfielder Jordan Luplow is experiencing right oblique soreness and is taking it easy at Spring Training.

Behind Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud, where does the Braves organization rank in catcher depth?

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses the end of Matt Olson’s 2022 season and how he can make a difference in the lineup in 2023.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview continues with the 2023 San Diego Padres.

The Minnesota Twins formally announced the signing of INF Donovan Solano to a one-year, $2M deal.

Cincinnati Reds RHP Justin Dunn will likely miss all of Spring Training with a shoulder injury. He has not returned to the mound since throwing a BP session last week.

MLB has plans to strictly enforce foreign substance rules in the upcoming season.