Braves name Kevin Kraus as new Public Address Announcer

After a wide search, the Atlanta Braves have announced that Kevin Kraus has been named as the team’s new Public Address Announcer and will serve as the next ‘Voice of the Braves.’ Kruas was surprised with the news on a video call with Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider and Braves Radio Network Announcer Ben Ingram.

And our next PA announcer is... pic.twitter.com/VQZxgxhTgW — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 24, 2023

“It’s a dream come true,” Kraus said when he found out that he would be the new PA announcer.

Kraus has served as the PA announcer for the Gwinnett Stripers for the last 10 years. He is no stranger to the Atlanta sports community having served in various PA announcer roles including at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

The Braves began their search for a new PA announcer last October and included online and in-person auditions. Over 500 people auditioned for the role. Last week, Braves fans voted for their favorite finalist which counted as one of eight total votes by the Braves PA Selection Committee. The search was necessary after the unexpected passing of former PA Announcer Casey Motter last June.

Kraus’ first game will be Atlanta’s home opener on Thursday, April 6 against the San Diego Padres.