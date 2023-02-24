Ozzie Albies underwent offseason shoulder surgery (Updated)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies endured multiple injuries during the 2022 season that limited him to just 64 games. He missed roughly two and a half months after suffering a broken foot June 13 against the Nationals. He returned in mid-September but suffered a fractured finger in just his second game back that ended his season.

Albies is in camp, but his ramp up has been slowed after offseason shoulder surgery according to a report by Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Per the report, Albies had an impingement in his shoulder and underwent a clean up procedure. He has been able to do everything on the field and took part in live batting practice earlier this week. Further, he expects to be ready to go on Opening Day.

It sounds like the shoulder has bothered Albies at times over the last couple of seasons so it is good that he got that fixed during the offseason. He didn’t mention the procedure during his media session last month at Braves Fest when he talked about having a normal offseason after dealing with the foot and finger injuries.

The Braves are counting on Albies to give them a booth both offensively and defensively with his return to the lineup. With the departure of Dansby Swanson, he could play an even bigger role off the field as well.

UPDATE - MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Albies will DH during Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener, but should see action at second base during the early part of March.