The exhibition season officially kicked off today with three games, though none were in the Grapefruit League.

In Arizona, the Royals hosted the Rangers and won 6-5, while the visiting Mariners beat the Padres, 3-2. Meanwhile, the Red Sox hosted the Northeastern Huskies down in Fort Myers, FL, and beat them by a 5-3 score.

The Braves will play those Red Sox tomorrow in North Port. Hooray.