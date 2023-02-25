Braves News: Ozzie Albies update, Kevin Kraus promoted to Braves PA announcer, more

The offseason storylines have officially come to and end as the Atlanta Braves begin play in the Grapefruit League today against the Boston Red Sox.

In one of his final stories of the offseason, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Ozzie Ablies underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in October.

Albies has been able to perform his usual tasks on the field but out of an abundance of caution, he will DH in the league opener. He is expected to take over at second base the first week of March.

Ozzie Albies had arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder in October, a clean-up procedure he and #Braves planned for him to have as soon as their season ended. It's bothered him a few years. He'll DH Saturday but could be ready to play in the field next week, Snitker said. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 24, 2023

After an injury-plagued 2022, Albies appeared in just 64 games. He suffered a broken foot in June, and shortly after recovering, he fractured his finger and was sidelined for the season.

Nonetheless, Albies is ready to pick up where he left off, *hopefully* free of injury.

More Braves News:

Kevin Kraus, former PA announcer for the Gwinnett Stripers, has been promoted as PA announcer of the Braves.

In terms of organizational depth, the Braves do not have a ton of options at first base behind Matt Olson.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Miami Marlins RHP Sixto Sanchez is not expected to be ready to throw until summer, per report. Sanchez has missed the last two seasons with the Fish after shoulder injuries.

Despite talks that he may opt out of his contract, Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have reportedly discussed a contract extension. Machado also became the first player to violate MLB’s newest pitch clock rule.