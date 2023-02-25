Braves vs. Red Sox Spring Training game thread

After a long and cold offseason, we’ve finally reached that point of hope that exists for every baseball fan out there. You get to turn on the radio (or in today’s case, the TV on MLB Network) and start hearing bats cracking on contact and baseballs smacking leather gloves during the course of an actual baseball game. Sure, it doesn’t count but seeing an actual Atlanta Braves baseball game being played is still a sight for sore eyes. It’s also a reminder that another exciting season for this team is just around the corner.

The lineup that the Braves put out for today’s game seems pretty exciting as well:

Yeah, it’s not like they’re going to be out there for the whole game but seeing the top seven of this particular lineup get their cuts in today will be worth the price of admission alone.

Meanwhile, here’s how the Boston Red Sox are going to be looking:

As implied by the tweet, this is Boston’s second spring training game so far, as they took on Northeastern University yesterday. That explains why this lineup doesn’t exactly have the Opening Day “preview” look to it.

The game can be found on MLB Network (out-of-market only) and also on the Braves Radio Network.