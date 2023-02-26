This Day in Braves History: February 26

Braves Franchise History

2005 - Braves pitcher Mike Hampton and his wife offer a $25,000 reward for the safe return of Jessica Marie Lunsford who disappeared from her Florida bedroom four days earlier.

MLB History

1894 - A series of rule changes are implemented that are designed to help pitchers. All foul bunts will now be called strikes and the infield fly rule is instituted.

1909 - Israel Durham purchases the Philadelphia Phillies from Jimmy Porter. Durham takes over as team president but will pass away on June 28.

1914 - The Chicago White Sox and the New York Giants play an exhibition game in front of King George V in London, England.

1935 - The New York Yankees release Babe Ruth. He will soon sign a $20,000 contract with the Boston Braves.

1943 - Bucky Harris takes over as manager of the Phillies. Harris will compile a 38-52 record before he is fired.

1956 - The New York Giants trade Hoyt Wilhelm to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for first baseman Whitey Lockman

1969 - Carl Yastrzemski becomes the highest paid player in American League history after signing a one-year, $130,000 contract with the Red Sox.

1991 Bill Veeck and Tony Lazzeri are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

1998 - Cleveland pitcher Ben McDonald undergoes surgery on his throwing shoulder and will miss the upcoming season.

2001 - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire outfielder Marquis Grissom from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Devon White.

2011 - Joe Torre is named as executive vice-president for baseball operations by Major League Baseball replacing Bob Watson who retired after the 2010 season.

2012 - The Nationals and third baseman Ryan Zimmerman agree on a $100 million extension through 2019.

2016 - Cleveland outfielder Abraham Almonte receives an 80-game suspension after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

