Braves News: Baseball is back, pitch clock weirdness, more

The best news of the day for Braves fans is that Braves’ baseball is back! The Braves played their first spring training game and most of the players that have the most present and future significance looked good. Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna in particular looked good at the plate. Meanwhile, notable prospects Dylan Dodd and Darius Vines had strong short outings. The end of the game however, was a result of a questionable element of the new pitch clock rule, in which the Braves’ Cal Conley was given a strike (a third strike for the final out of the game) for not being ready for the pitch in time, standing in the box but glancing away from the pitcher. Watching how players adjust to these rules will be interesting as the season progresses.

