Braves at Yankees Spring Training Game Thread, 2/26/2023

The first road game of the Braves’ 2023 Grapefruit League slate

By Ivan the Great
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After yesterday’s bizarre-yet-fitting tie in a home game at North Port, the Braves head down to Tampa to take on the Yankees.

Bryce Elder will draw the start for the Braves, while Clarke Schmidt will open for New York.

After using most of their regulars in Saturday’s opener, the Braves will roll out a lineup featuring mostly reserves and roster hopefuls Sunday. Orlando Arcia will make his first start at shortstop while Marcell Ozuna will slot in as the DH and will hit third. Kevin Pillar, Sam Hilliard and Eli White will all start in the outfield and are all looking to land a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is in the lineup for the Yankees and will hit second and play right field. Former Brave, Rafael Ortega will get the start in center field and will hit sixth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, February 26, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WCNN 680 AM / 93.7 FM, Braves Radio Network

