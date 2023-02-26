Dennis Santana claimed off waivers by Twins

Reliever Dennis Santana is headed to the Minnesota after he was claimed off waivers by the Twins. Atlanta acquired him from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash back in November and then avoided arbitration with him by agreeing to a one-year, $1 million deal.

The move opens up a spot on the Braves’ 40-man roster. Atlanta can also reclaim two spots by transferring Tyler Matzek and Huascar Ynoa to the 60-day injured list. Both will miss the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Santana appeared in 63 games for the Rangers last season posting a 5.22 ERA albeit with a 3.35 FIP. However, Atlanta’s bullpen is crowded and there wasn’t a clear path to a roster spot for Santana. The backend of the bullpen appears set with Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter and Joe Jimenez. Collin McHugh and Dylan Lee are back as well and both played key roles last season. Lucas Luetge, Jackson Stephens, Kirby Yates and Jesse Chavez are among the group fighting for the last few spots.