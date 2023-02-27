Braves News: Max Fried First Start of Spring, Dennis Santana Claimed by Twins, More

As the third week of Spring Training arrives, games are finally here. Atlanta is now 0-1-1 over its first few games, as they lost 7-0 to the Yankees on Sunday after a wild and crazy tie on Saturday. Today’s game should bring a bit of excitement as well, as Atlanta ace Max Fried will see his first action of the Spring against the Blue Jays.

Max Fried will make his spring debut on Monday at CoolToday Park versus the Blue Jays. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 26, 2023

Fried is looking to carry over the success of the career year be had in 2022, when he finished second in the NL in Cy Young Voting. Fried has established himself as one of the best southpaws and overall arms in the majors, and the Braves will once again look to lean on him in 2023 against the best MLB has to offer.

While there is no doubt Fried will be up for the challenge, a good start to the spring will be a fun development to see.

Braves News

Reliever Dennis Santana’s time with the Braves did not last long, as he was claimed off waivers by the Twins after Atlanta had traded for him during the offseason.

The Braves signed RHP Joe Harvey to a minor league deal.

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert take a look at the latest news surrounding the Braves in Spring Training on the PTBNL podcast.

Both Brian Snitker and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge are well respected around the game of baseball. Well when they cross paths, wholesome content awaits:

#Braves manager Brian Snitker just told me that he wanted to introduce himself to @TheJudge44 because he has great admiration for how he plays the game. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/sG4jKSQyEQ — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 26, 2023

MLB News