Blue Jays vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Max Fried and Spencer Strider are scheduled to make their spring debuts Monday.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves return to CoolToday Park in North Port Monday for a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Max Fried and Spencer Strider are scheduled to make their spring debuts for Atlanta. Drew Hutchison will get the start for Toronto.

Brian Snitker will roll out what could be very close tot he Opening Day lineup. Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley will man the first three spots in the order with Sean Murphy slotting into the cleanup spot in his spring debut. Orlando Arcia will play second base while Vaughn Grissom will be at shortstop.

Toronto will send out a lineup of mostly reserves and roster hopefuls. Santiago Espinal will lead off and play second base. Spencer Horwitz will hit second and play first base while Nathan Lukes will play left and bat third.

There is no TV or video option for the game Monday, but you can follow along on the Braves Radio Network.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, February 27, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM

