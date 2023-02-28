This Day in Braves History: February 28

Braves Franchise History

1955 - The National League fines the Milwaukee Braves $500 for opening their spring training camp before the official March 1 start date.

MLB History

1903 - A group headed by Pirates owner Barney Dreyfuss and James Porter purchases the Philadelphia Phillies from John Rogers. It will be another seven years before ownership in more than one team will be prohibited.

1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers defeat the New York Giants to begin their spring training schedule in Havana, Cuba 4-3.

1959 - Mikey Mantle ends his holdout after one day agreeing to a $72,000 salary and a bonus of $2,000.

1986 - Commissioner Peter Ueberroth gives seven players who had admitted drug use the choice of a year’s suspension without pay or heavy fines and career-long drug testing along with 100 hours of drug-related community service. Joaquin Andujar, Dale Berra, Enos Cabell, Keith Hernandez, Jeffrey Leonard, Dave Parker and Lonnie Smith will be fined 10 percent of their annual salaries.

1989 - Red Schoendienst and Al Barlick are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

2002 - Major League Baseball announces that it has rehired umpires, Gary Darling, Bill Hohn, Larry Poncino, Larry Vanover and Joe West who had all resigned during the 1999 season.

2011 - Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright undergoes Tommy John surgery and will miss the upcoming season.

2018 - Red Sox owner John Henry petitions the city of Boston to rename Yawkey Way, which is located just outside Fenway Park.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.