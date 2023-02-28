Braves News: Fried, Strider thrive in Spring debut, Jared Shuster top MLB Pipeline prospect, more

Monday was an exciting day for the Braves in Spring Training as Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Sean Murphy all made their exhibition debuts, joining many other braves regulars against the Blue Jays. The end result was a 7-0 win, with Fried and Strider both producing plenty of success when on the mound. As for the bats, timely hits early from Matt Olson and others helped produce an easy victory.

Tuesday’s action will bring more intriguing action to look forward too, as Ian Anderson will make his Spring debut.

Ian Anderson will start Tuesday’s game in Fort Myers against the Twins. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 27, 2023

Many will be looking to see how Anderson may utilize his new slider, but more importantly, the Braves are likely just hoping for a few clean innings of work, especially when it comes to Anderson’s control. If Anderson can continue the positive reaction to how he looked early in Spring Training, that will be the best outcome possible heading into March.

Braves News

MLB News