Braves News: Fried, Strider thrive in Spring debut, Jared Shuster top MLB Pipeline prospect, more

Monday was an exciting day for the Braves in Spring Training as Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Sean Murphy all made their exhibition debuts, joining many other braves regulars against the Blue Jays. The end result was a 7-0 win, with Fried and Strider both producing plenty of success when on the mound. As for the bats, timely hits early from Matt Olson and others helped produce an easy victory.
Tuesday’s action will bring more intriguing action to look forward too, as Ian Anderson will make his Spring debut.
Ian Anderson will start Tuesday’s game in Fort Myers against the Twins.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 27, 2023
Many will be looking to see how Anderson may utilize his new slider, but more importantly, the Braves are likely just hoping for a few clean innings of work, especially when it comes to Anderson’s control. If Anderson can continue the positive reaction to how he looked early in Spring Training, that will be the best outcome possible heading into March.
Braves News
- MLB Pipeline named Jared Shuster the Braves top prospect in the Braves top 30 prospect rankings.
- It is never too early to learn about the 2023 MLB amateur draft, and Matt Powers looks at some college names to watch.
- After he arrived at Spring Training, Chipper Jones took some time to discuss the Braves current roster with Mark Bowman of MLB.com.
MLB News
- Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux may have suffered a significant knee injury during Monday’s action.
- Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has withdrawn from the World Baseball Classic and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with an oblique injury.
- Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow also injured his oblique in a bullpen session.
- The Blue Jays added James Click to their front office on Monday. Click was the General Manager for the World Series Winning Astros last season, but parted ways with Houston during the offseason. Former Braves Director of Scouting Dana Brown replaced Click as the Astros general manager in January.
Loading comments...