Braves vs. Twins Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will head to Fort Myers Tuesday where they will take on the Minnesota Twins in Grapefruit League action. Ian Anderson will make his spring debut for Atlanta as he tries to lock down a spot in the rotation for Opening Day. Tyler Mahle will make his first start of the spring for the Twins.

Kevin Pillar will lead off and play center field Tuesday. Vaughn Grissom is back at shortstop while Marcell Ozuna will see his first action in the outfield in left. Sam Hilliard will DH and hit cleanup.

Braves Lineup 2/28 at Twins:



1. Pillar CF

2. Grissom SS

3. Ozuna LF

4. Hilliard DH

5. Tromp C

6. White RF

7. Dunand 3B

8. Fuentes 1B

9. Sanchez 2B



Ian Anderson RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) February 28, 2023

For the Twins, Jose Miranda will hit second and DH. Trevor Larnach will slot into the clean up spot and play left field. Prospect Brooks Lee will play shortstop and hit eighth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, February 28, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM