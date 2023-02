He’s already climbed ace mountain, and is coming off a runner-up finish in the National League Cy Young voting. Could 2023 be the stage for Max Fried’s next evolution?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney look at what went right and what went wrong for the Atlanta Braves left-hander last season, and what lies ahead.

