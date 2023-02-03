This Day in Braves History: February 3

Braves Franchise History

1965 - Officials for the Milwaukee Braves propose a $500,000 payment to county officials in an effort to terminate their lease a year early. However, the offer is refused.

MLB History

1900 - Rivals fight for control of the Union Park Ball Grounds in Baltimore. John McGraw’s men set up camp around third base while Ned Hanlon’s group sets up camp around first base.

1934 - The St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns opt to stop broadcasting home games in hopes of raising attendance.

1975 - Billy Herman, Earl Averill and Bucky Harris are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Special Veterans Committee.

1977 - The Special Committee on the Negro Leagues elects Martin Dihigo and Pop Lloyd to the Hall of Fame.

1978 - Steve O’Neill takes over as principal owner of the Cleveland Indians.

1979 - The California Angels acquire first baseman Rod Carew from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for four players.

1987 - The Montreal Expos trade closer Jeff Reardon and catcher Tom Nieto to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Neal Heaton, Jeff Reed and two minor leaguers.

1998 - The New York Yankees hire Brian Cashman as the team’s new general manager replacing Bob Watson.

1999 - Tom Seaver replaces Tim McCarver on the New York Mets’ local television broadcasts.

2002 - Jorge Posada signs a five-year deal to remain with the Yankees.

2006 - The Red Sox agree to a one-year deal with shortstop Alex Gonzalez.

