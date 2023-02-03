Braves News: Atlanta hires Dean Decillis, farm system rankings and more

The Atlanta Braves hired Dean Decillis on Thursday, to serve as a special assistant to the General Manager. His primary role will be in scouting. The move was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided.

Sources: The Atlanta Braves are hiring Dean Decillis as special assistant to the general manager. Decillis was a special assignment scout with the Blue Jays and played a key role in scouting Alejandro Kirk, among other players. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 2, 2023

55-year-old Decillis formerly served as a special assignment scout for the Toronto Blue Jays. He can be credited for scouting catcher Alejandro Kirk, who has one of the greatest scouting stories in franchise history.

Decillis has some experience on the other side of the game, too, as he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the sixth round of the 1987 MLB Draft. From there, he played several minor league seasons, tallying 609 hits across 2296 at-bats.

With the recent departure of Dana Brown, the Braves’ newest scout will be a great addition for Alex Anthopoulos and the remainder of the club.

More Braves News:

After sending the majority of their top prospects to the Oakland Athletics, the Braves came in at number 29 on Keith Law’s Farm System Rankings.

Felipe Alou’s 1966, Eddie Matthews’ 1953, and Brian McCann’s 2008 each make the list of exceptional single season performances that you *probably* don’t remember.

Episode 28 of the PTBNL discusses Dana Brown’s departure, Brian Snitker’s extension, and more.

MLB News:

Infielder Luis Arraez won his arbitration case against the Miami Marlins. The 25-year-old will earn $6.1M in 2023.

After many rumblings of a Max Kepler departure, it seems that the Minnesota Twins may keep the right fielder. He is currently under contract for $8.5M for 2023.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have no plans of trading from the roster to avoid the luxury tax. The club has been cautious with their trades by this point in the offseason.

Who comes next in the Baltimore Orioles rotation after RHP Kyle Gibson and LHP Cole Irvin?

The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly shown interest in catcher Gary Sanchez.

The Bryan Reynolds saga continues, as the Pittsburgh Pirates are still considerably distant from the center fielder’s desired salary.