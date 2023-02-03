Daily Hammer Podcasts: Bounce Back Candidates Galore in Spring Training

As 2023 projections and predications continue to grow with Spring Training right around the corner, one perspective that is coming into focus for the Braves is several players looking to return to form this season. Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson, Ozzie Albies, and others at the major league and minor league level are hoping to have a successful Spring Training before the regular season begins. And with that in mind, before any more moves could potentially be made, Atlanta wants to have a better idea of where several of these players stand.

Shawn Coleman looks at these names and more on the Daily Hammer:

The Braves minor league system will likely be bottom five on many lists

Just like at the major league level, some intriguing prospects returning from injury could help boost the opinion of the system overall.

Ozzie Albies returning to form will be a huge boost on many fronts for the Braves

