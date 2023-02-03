Friday’s offseason open thread

Here are Friday’s biggest headlines from Major League Baseball:
- Kiley McDaniel released his farm system rankings Friday at ESPN. The Braves came in dead last in the rankings.
- The Kansas City Royals officially announced the signing of Zack Greinke on a one-year, $8.5 million deal. The contract reportedly includes up to $7.5 million in incentives. Kansas City designated Anthony Misiewicz for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
- Jesus Luzardo won his arbitration case with the Marlins and will make $2.45 million in 2023. The Marlins are now 0-2 in arbitration hearings this offseason having also lost to Luis Arraez.
- Padres prospect Eguy Rosario suffered a broken ankle during winter ball workouts. He is expected to miss substantial time and won’t return to action before “midsummer.”
- The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger.
Loading comments...