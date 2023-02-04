Braves News: Ron Washington discusses Vaughn Grissom, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s bounce back, more

Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington is known as one of the best in the business. After becoming the club’s base coach in 2017, Washington has led many of the guys through intense fielding drills with just a couple of bags and a fungo bat. Recently, those drills have reached SS Vaughn Grissom.

“I’ve been working with Vaughn for the last three weeks, and mostly the thing that impressed me is the consistency of his application. The fact that I’ve been able to spend seven straight days with him makes a difference,” Washington said of the 22-year-old.

"He instills so much confidence in you as a ballplayer."@GrissomVaughn has been putting in WORK with @Braves 3B coach and mentor to many, Ron Washington. pic.twitter.com/iOkVwz1Of3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 3, 2023

“I just try to be consistent in the way I approach them. I just want to make sure he can maintain a strengthened mind to make it through a grind,” he added.

Grissom called his work with Wash “game-changing.” After being promoted to the big leagues in August 2022, Grissom worked his way through 42 games. He started 39 of those games at second base and one game at shortstop. Only four errors were committed across 357 innings of play. This season, Grissom is expected to take over the role of shortstop after Dansby Swanson signed on with the Chicago Cubs.

More Braves News:

After a down 2022 season, Eno Sarris projected that Ronald Acuña Jr. will bounce back in 2023.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniels released his farm system rankings. To no surprise, the Braves bottomed out.

Roddery Munoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines headline the list of notable Atlanta prospects heading to camp.

Battery Power TV discusses how 2023 could be the next phase of Max Fried’s evolution.

The Daily Hammer Podcast looks at the Braves’ top bounce back candidates, recaps farm system rankings, and more.

MLB News:

The Kansas City Royals have officially announced their one-year, $8.5M contract with RHP Zack Greinke.

Pitcher Jesus Luzardo won his arbitration case against the Miami Marlins. He will earn his desired salary of $2.45M in 2023.

The San Diego Padres promoted Ryan Christenson to associate manager. He served as the bench coach his first year in the Padres organization.

Mike Radcliff, former scouting director for the Minnesota Twins, died at 66 after battling cancer.

Jake McGee announced his retirement on Friday. The 36-year-old hangs his cleats after pitching for 13 MLB seasons.