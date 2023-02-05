Braves News: Max Fried arbitration, 30-30 seasons, more

As we approach spring training, talk of 30-30 and 40-40 seasons has been abound, with Ronald Acuna at the center of it. Ronald achieved a 30-30 season with 41 homers and 37 stolen bases in 2019 before the pandemic and his ACL injury derailed any chance for him to do that the last three seasons. Weirdly enough, based on what he did coming back from a major knee injury, the homers part might be more difficult than the stolen bases, especially with the rule changes, given that Ronald stole 29 bases in 119 games last season. With that being said, it can often take a year for players to fully regain confidence in their knee after a major injury like Ronald had, so perhaps that increased confidence will allow him to swing the bat more comfortably again in 2023, getting back to hitting 40+ homers like we know he can. He did also massively underperform his xwOBA in 2022, which isn’t likely to continue.

Braves News

Max Fried lost his arbitration case with the Braves.

Kris took a look back at the five 30-30 seasons in Braves’ history.

MLB News

A Mets prospect had to get a major elbow surgery.

The Dodgers gave a minor extension to recent addition Miguel Rojas.

The Royals are apparently looking into the strategy of extending their young players, given their payroll limitations.

The Giants are talking with Logan Webb about an extension.