Recapping an eventful arbitration season for the Atlanta Braves

The arbitration cycle came to an end for the Atlanta Braves Saturday with the news that Max Fried lost his arbitration case to the team and will make $13.5 million for the upcoming season. Fried was the only Braves player to proceed to a trial this offseason. Typically when arbitration comes during the offseason, there is a list a players, a few non-tenders and then players either sign or head to trial. The Braves’ arbitration list actually changed a lot this offseason as they acquired several arbitration eligible players along the way. Below is a recap of how arbitration played out for the Braves this offseason.

Atlanta Braves offseason Arbitration Results Silvino Bracho - non-tendered

Max Fried - Lost trial, one-year, $13.5 million

Guillermo Heredia - non-tendered

Joe Jimenez - Signed one-year, $2.765 million

Lucas Luetge - Signed one-year, $1.55 million

Tyler Matzek - Signed two-year, $3.1 million

A.J. Minter - Signed one-year, $4.2 million

Sean Murphy - Signed six-year, $73 million extension

Dennis Santana - Signed one-year, $1 million

Mike Soroka - Signed one-year, $2.8 million

When the offseason began, Atlanta had six arbitration eligible players.

Bracho and Heredia were designated for assignment along with William Woods on November 15 to open up 40-man roster spots for Darius Vines, Roddery Munoz and Braden Shewmake to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Later that day, the Braves acquired reliever Dennis Santana from the Rangers. Santana was arbitration eligible for the first time which adjusted Atlanta’s list to five.

At the non-tender deadline, the Braves locked up Matzek on a two-year deal, thus avoiding arbitration. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2022 season and will miss all of 2023. They also agreed to a one-year deal with Mike Soroka and officially non-tendered Bracho and Heredia. With those signings, Atlanta’s list of arbitration eligible players was now down to three.

As the Winter Meetings came to a close, the Braves acquired reliever Joe Jimenez in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. Jimenez was arbitration eligible for the final time this offseason pushing the list back to four. Atlanta wasn’t finished though as they acquired catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland in a three-team trade five days later. Murphy was arbitration eligible for the first time this offseason pushing Atlanta’s list briefly back to five. Murphy wouldn’t stay on the list long though as he agreed to a six-year extension just a couple of weeks after he was acquired. He would be replaced on the arbitration list by reliever Lucas Luetge, who was acquired from the Yankees just one day after the Murphy extension.

So heading into January 13, the date where players and teams exchange contract figures, the Braves had five arbitration eligible players.

The Braves would settle with four of the five on one-year deals, thus avoiding arbitration.

Leaving only Fried who requested a $15 million salary while the Braves countered with a $13.5 million offer. Despite losing his hearing, Fried still saw a significant salary increase from the $6.85 million that he earned for the 2022 season.