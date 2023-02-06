 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: One Week Until Pitchers and Catchers report, more

Spring Training is right around the corner.

By Shawn Coleman
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In one week, pitchers and catchers will report for the first time to mark the lead-up to the 2023 Major League Baseball season. And of course, this year, the World Baseball Classic returns as well. which offers an added layer of enjoyment and excitement to Spring Training. While many Braves looking to return to form in 2023 will be one of the big stories, seeing a few new Braves for the first time will also be a storyline to monitor. Furthermore, several position battles will be in the spotlight from the get-go, so overall, there will be no shortage of compelling narratives to watch as Opening Day arrives.

