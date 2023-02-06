Monday’s offseason open thread

Good evening everyone! We are just over a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting and Atlanta Braves baseball is going to be back before we know it. Before we get to today’s news, there were a couple of great articles on the site today that deserve your attention. Those are listed below:
Here are Monday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Rangers announced that they have hired former All-Star Ian Kinsler as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young.
- The drama between the Angelos family appears to be over for now after all sides dropped their pending lawsuits against each other.
- The Nationals and outfielder Victor Robles avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal that also includes a club option for the 2024 season. The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.
- Old friend alert. The Giants agreed to a minor league deal with former Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb. Atlanta traded Newcomb to the Cubs last season for veteran Jesse Chavez. The fresh start didn’t help Newcomb as he allowed 23 runs in 22 2/3 innings for Chicago.
- More news from the Giants. Ronald Guzman, who the team signed to a minor league deal earlier this offseason, will attempt to become a two-way player.
