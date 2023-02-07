Braves News: Preseason Rankings, Keith Law’s top 20 and more

With MLB teams on the doorstep of Spring Training, many projections show that the Braves are among the best teams in baseball. The big reason for Atlanta’s positive outlook is due to how deep they are in every aspect of the game, along with the talent they are hoping will bounce back from many significant sources in 2023.
And yet, there are plenty question marks that exist for the Braves a they enter Spring Training. Position Battles in left field, short stop, the fifth starter’s spot, and so on will be narratives to watch over the next several weeks. But a fun reminder is that whatever options may not win these battles becomes valuable depth that are essential to thriving in a 162-game season. As a result, the Braves depth at the MLB level should continue to benefit Atlanta this season.
Braves News
- The Braves rank second in the Athletic’s “Wild-Card era” rankings. Their consistency in making the postseason contributes to the high status.
- Jared Shuster ranks first in Keith Law’s top 20 Braves prospects.
- Over the past few seasons, the Braves have been quite aggressive in 3-0 counts. Stephen Tolbert looks at how Atlanta fared in 2022.
MLB News
- MLB.com provides detail on the significant new rule changes for 2023 that will impact all MLB teams.
- Victor Robles avoided arbitration with the Nationals for 2023 with Washington having a team option for 2024.
- Former Brave Sean Newcomb signed a minor league deal with the Giants. It will be interesting to see if Newcomb can find success in San Francisco, where other arms have found reasonable success in recent years.
