Braves News: Michael Harris II honored in hometown, Spencer Strider and more

Although it was a slow day for the Atlanta Braves, it was a huge day for outfielder Michael Harris II, who was honored by his former school district in McDonough, Georgia. Stockbridge High School held a celebration for the 2022 Rookie of the Year on Tuesday with an on-field ceremony and more. Students from his former elementary and middle schools were among those in attendance.

Pretty cool stuff for the #Braves outfielder and 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris. He told me he got a teary eyed when he heard they were doing this sign. pic.twitter.com/7NEiUgvf97 — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) February 7, 2023

“It means a lot,” Harris said following the commemoration. “It’s something I definitely didn’t expect. I didn’t know what was going on today. I guess everybody kept it a secret from me.”

“I teared up a little bit whenever they told me they had signs on the streets,” he added. “As a kid, I never would have thought this would happen. It means a lot to come back here and get such honors.”

The 21-year-old was called up from Double-A Mississippi at the end of May and has been nearly unstoppable at the big league level. Across 441 plate appearances, Harris tallied 19 home runs and put together a .297 batting average. He logged 1021 innings at center field and had 252 putouts in 257 opportunities.

Harris’ celebration was much deserved after an incredible rookie season.

