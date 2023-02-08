Daily Hammer Podcast: The Braves Could Feature Some of the Best Brands in Baseball

When it comes to the Atlanta Braves, success should be no surprise. And last season, two of the biggest reasons for the success on the field were Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II. And while their play is the biggest reason why they have become so well-liked and well-known around the sport, they both seem to have the “it” factor. Both Strider and Harris II know how to embrace the publicity and popularity and build their brands, which makes their production even more exciting.

Shawn Coleman looks and that and much more, including the Braves incredible run of postseason involvement continue into its 4th decade.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.