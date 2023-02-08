 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday’s offseason open thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Pitchers and Catchers report to North Port next week for the Atlanta Braves and the first Grapefruit League game is scheduled for February 25. If you are planning a trip to Braves’ spring training, let us know in the comments.

Here are Wednesday’s headlines from around MLB:

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power