Wednesday’s offseason open thread

Pitchers and Catchers report to North Port next week for the Atlanta Braves and the first Grapefruit League game is scheduled for February 25. If you are planning a trip to Braves’ spring training, let us know in the comments.
Here are Wednesday’s headlines from around MLB:
- Former Braves pitcher Brandon Beachy was the latest guest for a chat over at MLB Trade Rumors.
- Dań Szymborski released his start of spring ZiPS projected standings for the American League.
- Mike Minor was contemplating retirement at the end of the 2022 season, but is now considering throwing for teams some time in the near future.
- The Cardinals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Royals in exchange for cash considerations.
- The Tigers signed outfielder DJ Peters to a minor league deal.
