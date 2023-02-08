Ronald Acuña Jr. to participate in World Baseball Classic, per report

Rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be announced Thursday, but it appears that Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be suiting for Venezuela. Bleacher Report first reported Acuña’s involvement and that report was later confirmed by Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will indeed play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The decision was made today. The Braves feel comfortable because they’ll monitor Acuña for a few weeks in camp before he joins his country. And at this point, he’s had no knee issues. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 8, 2023

Acuña was asked about the WBC at Braves Fest last month and indicated that he wanted to play, but that the doctors and team personnel had decided that it was best that if he sat it out. At some point, that line of thinking must have changed. Per Toscano, the Braves are ok with it because they will be able to monitor Acuña early in camp and perhaps the best news is that he has had no knee issues. Acuña took part in 10 games at the Venezuelan Winter League during the offseason and then rejoined the team for the postseason.

Information has been short in regards to Braves players participating in the World Baseball Classic. We will find out the full list tomorrow, but Eddie Rosario (Puerto Rico) and Chadwick Tromp (The Netherlands) are also reportedly expected to participate.