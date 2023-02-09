Braves News: Ronald Acuna to the WBC, Matt Olson, more

We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.

Braves News

Ronald Acuna will be participating in the World Baseball Classic with the Venezuelan team.

Matt Olson is looking forward to a “normal” spring training, without a lockout and trade.

Kyle Wright will be looking to continue and perhaps build on his breakout pitching from the 2022 season.

MLB News

The Cardinals and Royals made a minor trade.

Former Brave Brandon Beachy talked with MLB Trade Rumors.

Aaron Ashby is behind schedule due to soreness in his shoulder.

Jared Walsh gave an update on his surgery recovery.

The Reds and Guardians exchanged peripheral pieces.