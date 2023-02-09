Thursday night open thread, 2/9/2023

Alright fam, let me tell you a story that has nothing to do with baseball.

So, yesterday, I’m sitting in my living room around 11:00 am, working away with a laptop on the couch. I hear a drip. Then another. The concept seems dissonant — I’m inside, it’s not raining, but the drips are loud.

I look around and realize the drip is coming through the ceiling fan/light fixture. It’s not dripping a lot, but it’s definitely dripping, with the water running through multiple parts of the fan/fixture. I have no idea what’s going on — the living room is on the first floor of a two-floor house, so it’s not the roof leaking. My mind immediately goes to a burst pipe: it’s not very cold, but there was that deep freeze over the weekend, and my next door neighbors did have a pipe close to their exterior wall burst on Sunday.

So I run to the basement (I have an unfinished basement accessible only by trapdoor with nothing there but piping and the furnace/water heater) to try to turn off the water to the house in case it is a burst pipe... but it turns out I have no idea where this valve or switch is. The house was built in 1890 and nothing is where it’s supposed to be. Meanwhile, the drip isn’t really getting any worse, it’s just like a drop every 15 seconds. I am very confused, I call a plumber.

Of course, because everyone else’s pipes burst over the weekend, all plumbers are backed up. The first available window I get is the following afternoon at noon, which is a little awkward if there really is, you know, a leak. But after I hang up with the plumbing company, something is still bugging me. I can’t understand what pipe, or anything else, would cause a leak to go through the living room ceiling. There’s piping to run the forced hot water up, but it’s around the edges of rooms, not in the center.

And, after going back up and down, and to the wooden ladder to the basement to keep looking for the main water shutoff valve, I realize something that doesn’t look right. In my kid’s room, which is right above the living room... I realize that it looks like there’s a sheen of water on the floor. I look around, and finally spot it: a large humidifier that was recently filled is knocked over, its contents drained right over the fan/fixture in the living room. Mystery solved. I cancel the plumbing appointment.

tl;dr - My cat apparently decided to silently practice kung fu and knock over a large humidifier. That was how I spent an hour yesterday. Yay.