This Day in Braves History: Tim Hudson agrees to four-year extension

By Kris Willis
NLDS: Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros Game 4 Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

2000 - Arbitrator Shyam Das cuts Braves reliever John Rocker’s suspension from 28 days to just 14.

2005 - The Braves and Tim Hudson reach an agreement on a four-year, $47 million contract extension.

MLB History

1889 - The Philadelphia Quakers head to Jacksonville, Florida for spring training and will be the only major league club to train in the deep south this season.

1903 - The Baseball Rules Committee announces that the pitcher’s mound must not be more than 15 inches higher than the baselines or home plate.

1909 - The Pittsburgh Pirates begin construction of Forbes Field which is billed as a new state-of-the-art stadium.

1949 - The St. Louis Browns, who own Sportsman’s Park, move to evict the St. Louis Cardinals in order to gain an increase on rent.

1954 - Ted Williams suffers a fractured collarbone on the first day of spring training. The injury will force Williams to miss Opening Day and will sideline him until May 15.

1965 - Roberto Clemente misses the first day of Spring Training and will be out for the remainder of the month due to malaria.

1967 - Commissioner William Eckert approves the BBWAA’s plan to select a Cy Young Award winner from both the National and American leagues.

1969 - Mickey Mantle announces his retirement. The Yankees offer Mantle a coaching position.

1971 - Willie Mays signs a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants for $165,000 per season.

1993 - Yankees owner George Steinbrenner is reinstated as general partner of the team. Steinbrenner had been banned by commissioner Fay Vincent because of his relationship with convicted gambler Howie Spira.

1994 - Leonard Coleman is elected as president of the National League replacing Bill White.

2002 - The Boston Red Sox fire general manager Dan Duquette and replace him with Mike Port.

2009 - Nationals general manager Jim Bowden resigns following allegations of skimming bonuses to Latin American players and the identity fraud scandal surrounding Esmailyn Gonzalez.

2011 - Major League Baseball appoints John Thorn as its official historian replacing Jerome Holtzman.

2012 - Catcher Jason Varitek announces his retirement.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

