Braves News: Ian Anderson struggles in spring debut, left-handed pitching depth, and more

It was a tough day for right-hander Ian Anderson, who made his spring debut Tuesday as the Atlanta Braves dropped an absolute slugfest to the Minnesota Twins, 10-7.

The Twins came out hot in the first inning, tacking on four runs and capitalizing on most of Anderson’s pitches. Anderson was taken down after 1.1 innings. He gave up three hits, two of which were home runs. He walked three and was charged with four earned runs, setting his ERA at 27.00.

“It was not very good,” Anderson said following his outing. “You put in all the work to turn the corner in the offseason. That’s not the first performance I wanted to put out there.”

“But, I guess if you’re gonna get punched, you might as well get punched pretty hard, see how you come back,” he added.

Despite Ian Anderson’s hardships, it was a solid day offensively for the Braves, who tallied 13 hits. Vaughn Grissom had a productive day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.

The Braves are back at it today in North Port as they host the Tampa Bay Rays.

More Braves News:

The Braves organization is pretty loaded when it comes to left-handed pitching depth.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Chicago White Sox.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove fractured his toe after an accident in the weightroom on Monday. There is not yet a timetable for his return.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow suffered an oblique strain during his bullpen session. The ace is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux will miss the entirety of 2023 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery on March 7.

The San Diego Padres formally announced their 11-year, $350M contract extension with Manny Machado.

The Philadelphia Phillies have not discussed an extension with first baseman Rhys Hoskins, per report.

Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers dislocated his shoulder Tuesday in a Cactus League matchup. The severity of his injury is unknown.

Former major leaguer Dave Nicholson passed away over the weekend at age 83. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.