Braves vs. Rays Spring Training Game Thread, 3/1/23

Following a back and forth slugfest against the Twins that resulted in a 10-7 loss, the Braves will look to get back to .500 for the Spring in a Wednesday showdown against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jesse Chavez will get the start on the mound for the Braves while the Rays will go with Shane McClanahan. The Braves lineup will feature the majority of their starters as Olsen, Harris II, and Acuna Jr. will look to keep their bats hot in the Spring while Austin Riley is still searching for his first hit. Travis d’Arnaud will also see his first action for the Spring as he will get the start behind the plate.

3/1 #Braves vs. Rays (1:05 pm)



Acuña RF

Olson 1B

Riley 3B

d'Arnaud C

Harris CF

Albies DH

Rosario LF

Arcia SS

Adrianza 2B



Jesse Chavez will start. Dylan Lee, Kirby Yates, and Nick Anderson are also slated to work today. Travis d'Arnaud makes his ST debut behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/tSrpjxFqlk — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) March 1, 2023

After coming off a 12-0 win over the Yankees Tuesday, the Rays are looking for their third straight win in the Spring as they’re putting out a lineup of mostly starters as well to take on the Braves.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 1, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFM 1340 AM/103.7FM