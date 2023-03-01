Daily Hammer Podcast: Ian Anderson Struggles, MLB Pipeline Top 30

March has arrived, and at this point of Spring Training, it is hard to be too concerned as games are underway. Furthermore, its also normal for the starting pitching depth of teams to work through struggles and minor ailments. Many Braves starting pitching options are experiencing one of these two options currently. Though strong starts from Max Fried and Spencer Strider are great to see, Ian Anderson’s struggles were less than ideal to witness on Tuesday. Hopefully, many of the Braves arms will begin to trend in the right direction.

Shawn Coleman looks at a few story lines from Spring Training:

Anderson’s struggles are not ideal, but time remains to make adjustments

Vaughn Grissom has been swinging the bat well so far

Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd have encouraging starts to the Spring

Could either play a bigger role in the plans for the Braves if other starting options struggle?

A mix of older prospects with futures to define and younger prospects w/intrigue make up MLB Pipelines top 15 prospects

