Braves 2022 second round pick Blake Burkhalter to have Tommy John, per report

It was reported Wednesday night that RHP Blake Burkhalter is having Tommy John surgery.

By Stephen Tolbert
Atlanta Braves Photo Day Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Braves 2022 second-round pick, RHP Blake Burkhalter, is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, according to a report from Lindsay Crosby of SI.com.

Burkhalter spent his college career at Auburn as a pure reliever where he made 2nd Team All-American in 2022 with a 3.69 ERA. Later that summer, the Braves made him their second round pick and the 76th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Despite profiling as a reliever out of college, there was some thought the Braves might see how Burkhalter would fair as a starter, a strategy the Braves have implemented in the past.

Burkhalter was a non-roster invitee to major league camp this spring and had pitched as recently as Sunday, where he threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the Yankees. The team announced Wednesday that Burkhalter had been re-assigned to minor league camp.

