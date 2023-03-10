Braves News: Kolby Allard to Injured List, split squad game action and more

The Atlanta Braves starting rotation now has a few more question marks as lefty Kolby Allard will begin the season on the Injured List due to an oblique strain. Allard suffered a moderate strain, but there is not yet a timetable on his return.

#Braves lefty Kolby Allard has grade 2 right oblique strain and will begin season on IL. Former ATL 1st-rounder returned to Braves from Rangers in Nov. trade for Jake Odorizzi, after 4 seasons w/Texas. He's expected to be at Triple A when healthy & provide rotation depth for ATL. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 9, 2023

Allard made two starts this spring. He logged a total of five innings and picked up one win. He collected four strikeouts and held his opponents to a .167 batting average.

25-year-old Allard was originally drafted by the Braves in the first round in 2015. In July 2019, Allard was acquired by the Texas Rangers in exchange for Chris Martin. In November 2022, Allard began his second stint with the Braves after the Braves-Rangers swap with Jake Odorizzi.

It is another tough break for the Atlanta pitching staff, as Allard joins Mike Soroka and Kyle Wright with injury battles.

