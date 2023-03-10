Luke Waddell, Darius Vines among Braves’ latest roster cuts

The Atlanta Braves announced another round of roster moves Friday morning. Atlanta optioned right-handers Seth Elledge, Roddery Munoz and Darius Vines to Gwinnett. The team also reassigned right-hander Alan Rangel and infielders Cal Conley and Luke Waddell to minor league camp.

The #Braves today optioned RHPs Seth Elledge, Roddery Muñoz and Darius Vines to Triple-A Gwinnett, and reassigned RHP Alan Rangel, INF Cal Conley and INF Luke Waddell to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 53 total players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 10, 2023

Vines is probably the biggest name among this group and looked solid in his brief opportunities in major league camp. He appeared in two games and allowed three hits over three scoreless innings. He will be a part of the rotation in Gwinnett and could be called upon if needed this season. The same applies to Munoz who allowed one hit and struck out three over three scoreless frames. Munoz could eventually pitch his way into the bullpen picture.

Waddell appeared in seven games while going 2-for-9 at the plate. Conley appeared in nine games and was 1-for-16 with four strikeouts.

Rangel spent the 2022 season on the team’s 40-man roster, but was non-tendered earlier this offseason and then re-signed on a minor league deal. He struggled in big league camp allowed four hits and five runs (3 earned) in 2 1/3 innings.