Braves vs. Rays Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will head to Tropicana Field Friday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Tampa will go with lefty Jeffrey Springs.

Anderson will be making his third appearance of the spring and will be looking to build off of a good outing last time out. He allowed just one hit and unearned run to go along with five strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings in his last outing against the Yankees. With Mike Soroka delayed due to a hamstring and Kolby Allard headed to the injured list with an oblique injury, Anderson and Bryce Elder appear to be the two favorites for the fifth starter spot.

Vaughn Grissom, Michael Harris and Travis d’Arnaud are all in the lineup for the Braves Friday. Sam Hilliard, who homered Thursday, will DH and hit cleanup. Kevin Pillar will get the start in left field.

Braves lineup 3/10 at Rays



1. Grissom SS

2. Harris CF

3. d'Arnaud C

4. Hilliard DH

5. Pillar LF

6. Shewmake 2B

7. Adrianza 3B

8. Dunand 1B

9. Sierra RF



Ian Anderson RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 10, 2023

For the Rays, Yandy Diaz is in the lineup at first base. Brandon Lowe will DH and hit second. Former Brave Charlie Culbertson will play second base and hit sixth.

No local broadcast again for Friday’s game, but it will be available via MLB.tv.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 10, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

TV: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM