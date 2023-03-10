Braves reassign Victor Vodnik to minor league camp

The Braves continue to trim down their spring training list as opening day is officially less than three weeks away. On Friday evening, the club announced right handed reliever Victor Vodnik was reassigned to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 52 players in camp.

Vodnik, 23, will likely begin the year with the Gwinnett Stripers and could find himself in the Braves’ bullpen mix at some point in 2023. The former 14th round pick has struggled with command at times in the minor leagues, but the stuff is there to be a potential major league arm. Vodnik appeared in 24 games with Gwinnett in 2022 and posted a strong 2.93 ERA.

Vodnik had appeared in five spring training games so far and the results were not pretty with a 15.43 ERA.

The Braves’ bullpen projects to be one of the game’s best this upcoming year, headlined by Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Joe Jimenez and Collin McHugh. That being said, there is always need for depth, and if Vodnik continues to throw well in Gwinnett, he could hear his name called at some point this summer.