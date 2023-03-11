This Day in Braves History: March 11

Braves Franchise History

1953 - Boston Braves owner Lou Perini proposes a ban on the move of any major league franchise to that of a minor league city until October 1. Two days later, he will announce that the Braves are moving to Milwaukee.

1974 - Commissioner Bowie Kuhn orders the Atlanta Braves to play Hank Aaron in at least two of the team’s three season opening games in Cincinnati. Atlanta had planned to bench Aaron on the road in order to increase the chances that he would hit career home run No. 715 at home.

MLB History

1933 - An exhibition game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Giants in Los Angeles is interrupted by an earthquake.

1958 - Batters in the American League will be required to wear batting helmets in the upcoming season.

1960 - Mickey Mantle and the Yankees come to an agreement on a one-year deal worth $65,000.

1970 - In an experiment, lively X-5 baseballs are used in all spring training games played in Arizona and Florida.

1981 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Johnny Mize and Rube Foster to the Hall of Fame.

1988 - Angels manager Gene Mauch takes a leave of absence for health reasons and is replaced by Cookie Rojas. Mauch will officially announce his retirement on March 27.

1991 - Jim Palmer, who is in Orioles camp as a non-roster player, has a shaky outing against the Red Sox. He will retire the next day after originally retiring in 1984.

1999 - The Red Sox sign free agent Ramon Martinez, uniting him with his brother Pedro.

2001 - The Marlins and outfielder Preston Wilson agree on a five-year contract worth $32 million.

2002 - The Red Sox hire Grady Little to be their new manager.

2018 - Jake Arrieta agrees to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

