 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Luke Waddell, Darius Vines among roster cuts, roster races, and more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Friday

By Kaitlyn Monnin
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves made a series of roster cuts on Friday and now have 52 players in major league camp.

The day began with three RHPs in Seth Elledge, Darius Vines, and Roddery Muñoz getting optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In the same move, Alan Rangel and Luke Waddell were reassigned to minor league camp.

Vines headlines the list of roster cuts and will likely be a part of Gwinnett’s starting rotation.

The day continued with the Braves reassigning righty Victor Vodnik to minor league camp.

With five spring games under his belt, Vodnik had put together an unimpressive 15.43 ERA.

More Braves News:

Vaughn Grissom still has the edge at shortstop in the roster race, especially after Friday’s 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Find out who is predicted to take the final rotation spot, bench spot, and more in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals.

Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter will be sidelined until early April after suffering a sprained UCL.

New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader is expected to miss Opening Day due to an oblique strain. His Opening Day status has not yet been confirmed.

The Washington Nationals and catcher Keibert Ruiz agreed to an eight-year contract extension. The deal comes with a guaranteed $50M.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power