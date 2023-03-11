Braves News: Luke Waddell, Darius Vines among roster cuts, roster races, and more

The Atlanta Braves made a series of roster cuts on Friday and now have 52 players in major league camp.

The day began with three RHPs in Seth Elledge, Darius Vines, and Roddery Muñoz getting optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In the same move, Alan Rangel and Luke Waddell were reassigned to minor league camp.

The #Braves today optioned RHPs Seth Elledge, Roddery Muñoz and Darius Vines to Triple-A Gwinnett, and reassigned RHP Alan Rangel, INF Cal Conley and INF Luke Waddell to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 53 total players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 10, 2023

Vines headlines the list of roster cuts and will likely be a part of Gwinnett’s starting rotation.

The day continued with the Braves reassigning righty Victor Vodnik to minor league camp.

The #Braves tonight reassigned RHP Victor Vodnik to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 52 total players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 11, 2023

With five spring games under his belt, Vodnik had put together an unimpressive 15.43 ERA.

More Braves News:

Vaughn Grissom still has the edge at shortstop in the roster race, especially after Friday’s 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Find out who is predicted to take the final rotation spot, bench spot, and more in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals.

Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter will be sidelined until early April after suffering a sprained UCL.

New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader is expected to miss Opening Day due to an oblique strain. His Opening Day status has not yet been confirmed.

The Washington Nationals and catcher Keibert Ruiz agreed to an eight-year contract extension. The deal comes with a guaranteed $50M.