Kyle Wright feeling good after live BP session

Kyle Wright threw a live batting practice session Friday as planned and came away feeling good according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Wright could pitch in a minor league game and would still have time to make a couple of Grapefruit League starts before the end of spring training.

Kyle Wright said his shoulder felt great as he threw 33 pitches (live BP) yesterday. He might throw 2-3 innings vs. Minor Leaguers next week. Gives him time to make two Grapefruit Leagues starts + one more start vs. Minor Lgrs and still possibly be ready for STL series — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 11, 2023

Wright came to camp behind after receiving a cortisone shot in his throwing shoulder. He has been slow to ramp up, but could still have time to be ready to pitch in the Braves’ second series of the season in St. Louis.

Wright put together a breakout 2022 season and emerged as one of the team’s most reliable rotation options. Given the uncertainty around the fifth starter spot, it would be a huge boost if Wright is ready to begin the season. The Braves won’t rush him, but barring a setback, there will be enough time to get him ready.

In other pitching news, Charlie Morton will pitch Saturday’s game against Detroit. Closer Raisel Iglesias is among the group of pitchers scheduled to follow Morton. Rookie left-hander Jared Shuster is listed as Atlanta’s starter for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.