Tigers vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Charlie Morton will make his second start of the spring Saturday when the Atlanta Braves take on the Detroit Tigers at CoolToday Park. Morton made his spring debut last week where he allowed a solo home run in 2 2/3 innings against the Yankees. Right hander Matt Manning will get the start for Detroit.

Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy are all in Saturday’s lineup for Atlanta. Braden Shewmake will get the start at shortstop while Eli White, Forrest Wall and Justin Dean will man the outfield. Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jimenez, A.J. Minter and Lucas Luetge are among the group of pitchers expected to follow Morton.

Iglesias, Jiménez, Minter and Luetge are slated to follow Morton today pic.twitter.com/y4dc0zn4AA — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 11, 2023

For the Tigers, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Austin Meadows are all in the lineup. Justyn-Henry Malloy will get the start at DH and hit eighth. Atlanta traded Malloy to Detroit during the offseason for reliever Joe Jimenez. Malloy has appeared in six games with the Tigers this spring and is 0-for-7 at the plate with five strikeouts.

How we line up against the Braves. pic.twitter.com/qmL298DS1e — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 11, 2023

No local TV broadcast again for Saturday’s game, but it will be available to stream via MLB.tv

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 11, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.com, MLB.tv

Radio: WCNN 680 AM / 93.7 FM, Braves Radio Network