This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Ervin Santana

Braves Franchise History

2014 - After injuries to Brandon Beachy and Kris Medlen, the Braves sign right-hander Ervin Santana to a one-year, $14.1 million deal. He will start 31 games and post a 3.95 ERA in 196.0 innings.

MLB History

1921 - MLB Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis suspends eight members of the Chicago White Sox for their alleged involvement in the fixing of the 1919 World Series. The group includes Joe Jackson, Eddie Cicotte, Happy Felsch, Chick Grandil, Fred mcMullin, Swede Risberg, Buck Weaver and Lefty Williams. None of the group will ever play in organized baseball again.

1951 - Happy Chandler loses his bid for another term as league commissioner by a 9-7 vote. He will be succeeded by Ford Frick.

1980 - The Veterans Committee elects Chuck Klein and Tom Yawkey to the Hall of Fame.

2012 - Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen is ejected from a Grapefruit League game for arguing a foul ball call with umpire Tim Timmons.

2019 - Astros pitcher Francis Martes is levied an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a PED.

2020 - Major League Baseball announces that it is suspending spring training and delaying Opening Day by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

