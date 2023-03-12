Braves News: WBC, Vaughn Grissom, Kyle Wright, more

The Venezuela team in the WBC had a nice win against the prohibitive favorite Dominican Republic team 5-1. Ronald Acuna went 0-4 with a strikeout, but his Venezuelan team managed a comfortable win regardless.

Meanwhile, extensions have been flying around recently, with Keibert Ruiz and Corbin Carroll the latest recipients. While this is obviously not an idea that can be attributed originally to Alex Anthopoulos, it does feel like the Braves’ approach and the results it have yielded have caused an uptick in these extensions league-wide. This will likely mean that some players end up getting paid based on prospect status and/or early career production that doesn’t pan out long-term, but the same can be said for paying players later in their career in free agency and those contracts are much larger, so why not give more guys life-changing money with the potential reward of cost-control.

Braves News

The Braves vaunted bullpen had a rough go of it Saturday against Detroit.

Sam took a look at alternatives to Vaughn Grissom at shortstop.

We got our latest Kyle Wright health update.

MLB News

Corbin Carroll signed a 9 figure extension with the Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, Keibert Ruiz signed an extension of his own with the Nationals.

Harrison Bader is likely to miss the beginning of the season.

Team USA notched their first WBC victory against Great Britain behind Adam Wainwright.

Mitch Haniger strained his oblique.