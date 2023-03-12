Braves vs. Pirates Spring Training Game Thread, 3/12/23

The Atlanta Braves will continue their Grapefruit League slate Sunday when they make the trip to Bradenton for a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jared Shuster will get the starting nod Sunday as he looks to continue a stellar spring. He has seen action in two games where he has tossed five scoreless innings. The Pirates will go with Mitch Keller on the mound who will be making his fourth appearance of the spring. The Braves’ lineup features several guys who are still hoping to solidify their spot on the Opening Day roster. Kevin Pillar will lead off and play left field while Sam Hilliard will be in right field. Jordan Luplow will get the start as the DH and will be making his first appearance of the spring.

Braves Lineup 3/12 at Pirates:



1. Pillar LF

2. Harris CF

3. Grissom SS

4. Hilliard RF

5. Luplow DH

6. Ehire Adrianza 3B

7. Casteel 1B

8. Hudson C

9. Sanchez 2B



Jared Shuster LHP



This will be Jordan Luplow’s first appearance of the spring — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 12, 2023

The Pirates are rolling out a lineup that consists of regulars that includes Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz.

Just a little Sunday baseball.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/mXosT7aa9z — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 12, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton Florida

TV: ATT SportsNet-PIT

Streaming: MLB.TV

Radio: Braves- WCNN 680/93.7, Braves Radio Network