Jared Shuster shoves as Braves beat Pirates 11-3

Jared Shuster turned in a solid performance and Michael Harris homered to help the Atlanta Braves down the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3.

It didn’t take long for the Braves to put a run on the board as Michael Harris took Mitch Keller deep to left for a solo home run to put Atlanta up 1-0. Atlanta added another run in the second Ehire Adrianza doubled and then came around to score on a single by Ryan Casteel.

Shuster had another outstanding appearance and had his pitches working well with his fastball was sitting mid 90s while also working a filthy changeup. He retired 10 straight hitters before giving up a homer to Bryan Reynolds that cut Atlanta’s advantage to 2-1. That was the only blemish on his line as he logged 3 2/3 innings to go along with five strikeouts.

Yates replaced Shuster in the fourth and got Carlos Santana to fly out to end the inning. He came back out for the fifth and surrendered the lead. Ji-Man Choi singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Connor Joe who quickly stole second. After a strikeout, Joe stole third. Jack Suwinski followed with a two-run shot to right center to give the Pirates the lead 3-2.

Atlanta answered right back against Pittsburgh reliever Angel Perdomo. Vaughn Grissom got things started with a single and then moved up to second on a walk by Sam Hilliard. Perdomo got Jordan Luplow to pop out and was then replaced by Yolanda Ramirez. Adrianza greeted him with a double to right center that scored both Grissom and Hilliard to put the Braves back in front 4-3. Casteel brought Adrianza home with a single and then came around to score on a two-run home run by Joe Hudson to extend the lead to 7-3.

Atlanta blew the game open in the ninth scoring four times on hits by Forrest Wall, Hoy Park and Mitchell Tolman.

Jesse Chavez, Danny Young, Ty Tice, and Matt Swarmer allowed one hit combined over the final four innings to go along with six strikeouts.

The Braves will travel back home to CoolToday Park for tomorrow's game where they will take on the Baltimore Orioles.